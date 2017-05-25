It was a busy afternoon for Manchester City who announced the departure of four senior players this summer. Willy Caballero, Jesus Navas, Gael Clichy and Bacary Sagna will all leave as free agents when their contracts expire and follow Pablo Zabaleta out the exit door.

City staggered the announcements across the afternoon dropping a name one by one. It's start of an overhaul of the squad as Pep Guardiola looks to rebuild following his first season at the club. For the first time in his managerial career Guardiola didn't win any silverware.

More departures are expected with Joe Hart, Samir Nasri, Eliaquim Mangala and Wilfried Bony set to leave.