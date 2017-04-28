Sunderland’s ten year stay in the Premier League could come to an end this weekend. The Black Cats are rock bottom on 21 points and will be relegated on Saturday if they lose at home to Bournemouth and Hull better their result away to Southampton.

David Moyes looks like a manager who accepted Sunderland’s fate a good few weeks ago. He thought his players did well against Middlesbrough on Wednesday night even though it was Boro’s first league win of 2017. He’s the only manager from the bottom four clubs not to be sacked and some might argue who could do any better with this group of players but Marco Silva at Hull has proved a few people wrong.

Sunderland have earned just two points from their last nine league games and their only win in 16 games was a surprise 4-0 victory away to Crystal Palace. The Sunderland fans haven’t seen their team win a game at the Stadium of Light since they beat Watford before Christmas.

Bournemouth were in danger of being sucked into the relegation battle but things changed for them after the 1-1 draw away to Manchester United in early March. The Cherries followed up that result with two wins and two draws before defeats to Chelsea and Tottenham but last week’s 4-0 win over Middlesbrough last week means they’re all but secure in their second ever top flight season.

Ian Beach and Jason McAteer will be in the commentary box at the Stadium of Light and there will also be an interview with Robbie Keane on the show.

