There's an old expression 'if you want something done - ask a busy man'.

Intercounty GAA managers must be unbelievable at time management.

Managing expectations of a county, and the personalities of 35-40 people as well as your own personal and work life must take some doing.

I can barely manage myself!

Will Sam be staying in Dublin for a 5th winter in a row next year?

Mayo and Kerry are likely to have a big say in that and after stepping away following that All Ireland semi final replay defeat to Kerry in Limerick in 2014 James Horan is back in the bainisteoir's bib for the Connacht side now until 2022.

He must be a glutton for punishment!

In his previous term the Ballintubber clubman guided the westerners to two All-Ireland finals; losing to Donegal in 2012 and Dublin in 2013.

A former mayo star himself he is wasting no time on getting a move on to fashion his battle plan for next year.

'All Senior Intermediate and Junior clubs within Mayo will be contacted immediately seeking suggestions of players that may have the potential Technical/Tactical/Physical/Mental attributes required for the Inter-county game.' says Horan.

The Kingdom are also on the final stretch of appointing Eamon Fitzmaurices successor.

Kerry's All Ireland winning junior and minor football manager and Caherciveen native Peter Keane has been named as the preferred choice for ratification as the county senior boss on Monday night and is said to be finalising his backroom team this weekend.

Peter runs a successful supermarket in Killorglin and has given huge time to the coaching apparatus in Kerry in recent seasons.

Both Kerry and Mayo have been within touching distance of Dublin in recent seasons and you'd have to wonder, good and all as this Dublin team is, if that 5 in a row talk will have any bearing on their own fortunes next year.

You can be sure it will be mentioned in the dressing rooms of Kerry and Mayo.

'Are ye going to stop them lads'?

It's set to be an intriguing year!