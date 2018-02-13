World Rugby have acknowledged that a mistake was made by the television match official in not awarding a try to Wales in their 12-6 defeat to England in the Six Nations last weekend.

Gareth Anscombe's effort was not allowed after the officials ruled that there was no clear evidence of grounding the ball.

Wales head-coach Warren Gatland labelled the decision 'terrible' after the game and his assistant Rob Howley says Gatland's spoken to the world governing body's referees' chief.

"I know Warren Gatland spoke to Alain Rolland, and they confirmed that the TMO made a mistake.

"It was good to have dialogue with World Rugby. That phone call took place - I think it was yesterday - and Alain Rolland confirmed on behalf of World Rugby that the TMO made a mistake.



"It's happened. It is disappointing that happens in professional sport, but we focus on the next two weeks and getting ourselves ready for Ireland.



"There was plenty of time after that decision. We had a couple of opportunities which we should have taken."

England head coach Eddie Jones at the post match press conference

INPHO/Billy Stickland

Speaking on Sky Sports News, England's head-coach Eddie Jones expressed his belief that the statement doesn't do anyone any good.

"The referee's decisions are made during the game. World Rugby has got a history of giving retrospective decisions and I don't think it helps support the integrity of the referee.

"Once a game is done, that's it. Get on with it. You can't take back the decision.

"You're upset but we've all had that. We've all experienced that situation. Sometimes you get the rub of the green, sometimes you don't. You get on with it and move on."

While Scarlets trio Jonathan Davies, Jake Ball and Gareth Davies have all signed Welsh National Dual Contracts.

In staying with the reigning PRO-14 champions, they remain eligible to be selected for Wales.