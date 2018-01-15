On another largely successful weekend for the Irish provinces in Europe, a number of players stood out.

Arguably, none stood out more than Tadhg Beirne, and while he did it in in a Scarlet jersey, it was a reassuring reminder of what’s to come for Munster, when he joins them next season.

The former Leinster man was man-of-the-match in the Scarlets’ bonus point whipping of Bath at The Rec, finishing off the Welsh side’s latest try of the season contender.

He didn’t just find himself in the right place either. Having slotted in as a makeshift scrumhalf earlier in the move, he delayed a run off the shoulder of Paul Asquith, taking the offload on the 22. The hardest part was yet to come; sidestepping Anthony Watson. The Lions winger confidently showed Beirne the outside shoulder, but was left flat on his arse when the second row stepped inside, diving over the line. It was a try that summed up the Scarlets rugby under Wayne Pivac.

Trademark @scarlets_rugby 🙌



"From one side of Bath to the other!"



That's one of the tries of the season 👏 pic.twitter.com/qh21sN88Vy — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) January 12, 2018

Joe Schmidt isn’t exactly stuck for second rows; James Ryan, Iain Henderson, Devin Toner, Ultan Dillane, Billy Holland, Kieran Treadwell and Ross Molony make up a healthy looking depth chart. However, Beirne’s form over the last 18 months should have him firmly in that mix. Add in his comfort in the back row, and his stock rises further.

Up until last October, his absence from Irish squads was understandable. Players know the score, if you aren’t playing provincial rugby, international rugby isn’t on your radar. You may not like the rule, but you know it’s there.

Joe Schmidt has clearly made a commitment towards building a team for the 2019 World Cup in Japan. In the two and a half years since the last World Cup, 31 players have made their debuts in a green jersey, many of whom are becoming a major part of the team.

That commitment to planning for Japan is one of reasons Simon Zebo was left out of the November series. If Schmidt knows already that a player won’t be part of his plans in 18 months time, then he isn’t interested now. It’s an understandable selection policy.

But by the very same logic, Tadhg Beirne has to make an appearance at Carton House this spring, if not in an Irish jersey. Just as Zebo has committed to leaving Ireland, Beirne’s pre-contract at Munster shows he’s committed to returning. We already know he’ll be playing in the provincial system by the time the tournament comes around, so why wait to get him involved?

You can’t question the level he’s playing at. Pro 14 champions, top of their Champions Cup pool, and playing a brand of rugby only Leinster can arguably claim to be matching.

If we’re punishing a player for leaving the system, we should equally be rewarding those for coming home. Why wait?