Tadhg Furlong has declared himself fit to face Wales in Ireland’s upcoming Six Nations clash.

The Wexford man was taken off after just three minutes of the 56-19 win over Italy at Lansdowne Road last Saturday.

He was replaced by Andrew Porter on the day and appeared to be in discomfort as he was assisted from the field.

Furlong was a guest on Off the Ball’s breakfast show OTB-AM, he says the injury was not as bad as first feared:

“Felt a bit of tightness in the hammy, it was more of a precaution, I didn’t want to stay on and risk further injury. It feels good and I’m extremely hopeful of being available for selection against Wales.

“You can never count your chickens before they hatch, obviously I have to see how it responds to treatment, but it was only a little bit of tightness and it feels good.

“It was bit anti climatic I would have said (to come off after 3 minutes), probably feel sorrier for Andrew Porter having to play 77 minutes which is not over hectic for a tight-head prop.

“It’s a weird one you built up all week mentally and physically and you get to game time and after three minutes you’re out, it’s not a major issue that said I’d be highly confident of being available to lay against Wales.”