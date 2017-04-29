Five out of five, and this was arguably the best of the lot.

Katie Taylor produced a dominant display at Wembley Stadium to maintain her unbeaten pro career, stopping the previously unbeaten German Nine Meinke in seven rounds.

And while the Bray boxer might not get a shot at the world title until later in the year, she has taken the significant step of claiming a first professional belt, taking the WBA Intercontinental Lightweight title.

Fighting on the undercard of Anthony Joshua and Wladamir Klitschko's world heavyweight showdown, Taylor never looked in danger and was comfortably better in the opening rounds, before a clash of heads in the fifth left Meinke bleeding above the left eye.

And in the seventh she found her moment, landing a flurry of punches on Meinke, before the referee stepped in to call a halt to the fight.

Considering Meinke was expected to be a major step up for Taylor in comparison to her four previous wins, the former Olympic champion can be mightily pleased with the dominance of the victory, although once again the two minute rounds appeared to work against Taylor, with Meinke happy to hear the ball in the first four rounds.

Well done @KatieTaylor 👊 best female fighter on the planet by a long shot!!! #Katietaylor #JoshuaKlitschko — Paddy Barnes (@paddyb_ireland) April 29, 2017

Next up, according to promoter Eddie Hearn is a fight across the pond in the US, with the plan being a World title shot in Dublin later in the year.