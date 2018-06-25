Donegal were like a dog with a bone in how they dismantled Fermanagh in the 2018 Ulster Senior Football Final.

Fermanagh bit off more than they could chew it would seem in qualifying for this years provincial decider as a great first half display by Declan Bonners side saw Donegal run out 2-18 to 12 points winners in Clones.

Goals from Eoghan Ban Gallagher and Ryan McHugh in the first half helped Dun an nGall claim the Anglo-Celt Cup for the first time since 2014.

One of the big talking points in the aftermath of this years provincial finals was the margin of victory for the eventual winners.

But in the case of the Clones clash there was also the four legged 'infraction' in the Monaghan venue!

Extra 4 legs on the pitch in Clones! pic.twitter.com/Phj0V2C0vQ — The GAA (@officialgaa) June 24, 2018

Critics might argue Laois made a dogs dinner of their Leinster senior football final glory bid but there was no stopping Dublin make it eight Leinster titles in a row.

For a while in the first half it looked like it might be close enough as Dublin ran up nine wides and spurned a number of goal opportunities, but they outscored Laois by 17 points to five in the second period to continue their dominance in the province for another year.

Laois were well in the mix in the opening 25 minutes, but they simply couldn’t keep up with Jim Gavin’s men as they went up through the gears.

Evan Comerford was making his first Championship start in the Dublin goal in place of the injured Stephen Cluxton, with Jonny Cooper taking over the captaincy for the day.

Given the manner of the win and the sequence of results in recent seasons, you'd wonder how long the current status quo will remain.

Dublin are facing teams several divisions below them in a championship based on geography.

For as long as these results go on, the relevance of the provincial system in Leinster is undermined.

The problem is what should happen and how do you reach agreement on what should happen and get it through congress.

Let's see how the Super 8's go and things might become clearer!