When Alan Matthews took over Longford Town in 2002, he arrived at a club who were relegation favourites, having survived the drop in a playoff the previous season.

Little did he know the journey that would await he and his players over the coming years.

Having trawled the market for young pros eager to trade in money for gametime, their fortunes turned, and they became cup specialists.

In 2003, they were beaten by St Pat's in the League Cup final, before gaining sweet revenge later in the campaign when they defeated Pat's in the FAI Cup final, lifting major silverware for the first time in the club's history.

That was only the start, with Matthews bringing Longford to the League Cup title in 2004, and a famous FAI Cup double when they came from behind to beat Waterford in the final.

Alan Mattews joined Philip Egan on Premier League Live with Sky Sports this week, to look back on the most famous two years in Longford's history.

