2018 got underway with a bang yesterday on Premier League Live with Sky Sports, with an injury-time Ragnar Klavan goal seeing Liverpool snatch a late 2-1 win against Burnley at Turf Moor.

A goalless first half was followed by a great second 45 minutes, with Johan Gudmondsson seemingly saving a point for Burnley late on, before Klavan's winner made it three league wins in a row for the Reds.

For our first Boot Room of 2018, we spoke to our good friend and former Republic of Ireland manager Brian Kerr. Brian has previously been on the Boot Room to talk about bringing the Ireland under 20 side to a third place finish at the FIFA World Youth Championships in Malaysia in 1997.

This time, we chose to look at a unique place his career brought him; The Faroe Islands.

Kerr spent two-and-a-half years in charge of the nation from 2009 to 2011, leading them to rare wins against Lithuania and Estonia, as well as a 1-1 draw against Northern Ireland.

He sat down with Philip Egan to talk about how the move came about, the challenges he faced, and the highs and lows of managing one of Europe's minnows:

LISTEN IN FULL BELOW: