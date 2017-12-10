Back in August, Jason McAteer was the first guest on the Premier League Live Boot Room, telling us all about his Republic of Ireland debut against Russia in 1994.

He was so good, we had to bring him back for more.

This time, he sat down with Philip Egan on Premier League Live with Sky Sports, looking back at a truly memorable Irish sporting moment, THAT goal against Holland in 2001.

We talk about the dept of grattitude he owes Mick McCarthy who stuck by him when he was frozen out at Blackburn, the myth of Roy Keane's early 'reducer' on Marc Overmars, and the 'out-of-body experience' he felt when the ball hit the back of the Dutch net.