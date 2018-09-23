Last season, Kenny Cunningham joined the Premier League Live Boot Room to look back on his club career at Wimbledon and Birmingham.

The defender played more than 330 times in the top flight, but his 72 Republic of Ireland caps were the focus of his second visit to The Boot Room, as he joined Philip Egan on Premier League Live with Sky Sports yesterday.

The future Irish captain was one of many young players to be given a chance in the early Mick McCarthy days, lining out in an away friendly defeat to the Czech Republic in 1996. Despite being well established in his club career, Kenny recalls being extremely nervous in the build up to his debut.

LISTEN BACK IN FULL BELOW: