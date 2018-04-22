Liverpool take on Roma this Tuesday at Anfield in the first leg of their Champions League semi final.

As has been well-documented, the sides have history in the competition, with Liverpool beating the Italians on penalties in the final of the European Cup in 1984.

Part of that great Liverpool side was Today FM's good friend Mark Lawrenson, who formed half of a great central defensive partnership with Alan Hansen.

With Liverpool and Roma set to renew their rivalry this week, Lawro joined Philip Egan on The Boot Room on Premier League Live with Sky Sports, to look back on an incredible season under manager Joe Fagan, where they won the league title, League Cup and European Cup.

Before facing Roma in the final, they saw off Dinamo Bucharest in the last four, and it was a trip Lawro isn't going to forget in a hurry.

"As soon as the coach pulled up at the ground, we were ringed with soldiers, all armed.

"There was a knock on the window, and a soldier just looked at me and made a death sign across my neck. If you remember there was Souness, Terry McDermott, Davey, Jonno and myself, all long dark hair with a moustache.

"I suddenly thought, 'he thinks I'm Souness', and I went 'No, no, no, its him!'"

LISTEN BACK IN FULL BELOW: