In November 1976, the Republic of Ireland - led by player manager John Giles - began their qualifying campaign for the 1978 World Cup in Argentina.

A team stacked with class such as Giles, Liam Brady, Steve Heighway, Frank Stapleton, and Don Givens, hopes were high ahead of the home and away games with France and Bulgaria.

One man at the centre of that campaign was right back Paddy Mulligan, then of West Brom.

Mulligan joined us on the Boot Room on Premier League Live with Sky Sports today, to tell us all about the highs (beating France at Lansdowne Road) and the lows (a dubious defeat in Sofia) of a campaign which ultimately came up short, one that got away for the Boys in Green.