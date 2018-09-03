Chelsea picked up their fourth win from four games on Saturday's Premier League Live with Sky Sports, as Pedro's second half goal gave Maurizio Sarri's side all three points against a determined Bournemouth.

Continuing the Chelsea-theme of Saturday's show, former Republic of Ireland international Paddy Mulligan joined us in The Boot Room, to look back at his successful spell with the Blues in the early 1970s.

Mulligan arrived at Stamford Bridge from Shamrock Rovers in 1969, helping them win an FA Cup and UEFA Cup Winners Cup in a three year spell.

In a lengthy chat with Philip Egan, Mulligan looks back on the infamous 1970 FA Cup final with Leeds United, beating Real Madrid to win the Cup Winners Cup despite some unusual preparations, and his hot and cold relationship with manager Dave Sexton.