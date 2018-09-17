In recent years, Pat Fenlon is best remembered for his success as a manager with Shelbourne and Hibernian among others, taking Shels to the brink of the Champions League in 2003, as well as reaching two Scottish Cup finals with Hibs.

But the Dubliner also packed quite a lot into his playing career, winning three League of Ireland Premier Divisions, two FAI Cups, as well as an Irish League title and two Irish Cups during his time at Linfield.

It's not everyday you have to leave the pitch because of a BOMB SCARE - Pat Fenlon on his playing days at Shelbourne! 💣⚽



'Nutsy' stepped into The Boot Room on Premier League Live with Sky Sports on saturday, to look back on his playing days, which started as a trainee at Chelsea, before ending almost 30 years later as a player/manager at Shelbourne.

He looks back on the highs and lows of those playing days, from his pride at representing the Republic of Ireland in a B International in 1992, to the lows of breaking his leg three times, and becoming an unlikely hero at Irish League side Linfield, who he joined during the height of the Troubles in 1994.

