For the final Boot Room of the season on Premier League Live with Sky Sports, we had to go with something very special.

This summer, it will be 30 years since the Republic of Ireland embarked on their first ever trip to a major football tournament, as Jack Charlton led the Boys in Green to Euro 88.

The opening game will go down as one of the most memorable days in Irish sporting history, with Ray Houghton putting the ball in the English net, and Ireland holding on to win 1-0 in Stuttgart.

Stay tuned until 5.30pm, because we have Ray Houghton in #TheBootRoom, looking back on one of Irish football's greatest moments - THAT game against England at Euro 88. @skyfootball pic.twitter.com/p8p2fxQvLm — Today FM Sport (@todayfmsport) April 28, 2018

To mark the 30-year anniversary of that goal, we flew Philip Egan over to London to meet Ray and take a stroll down memory lane, looking back on that goal, that game, and the day the Irish football landscape changed forever

LISTEN BACK IN FULL BELOW: