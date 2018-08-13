A new season of Premier League Live with Sky Sports kicked off on Saturday, with Chelsea strolling to a 3-0 win against Huddersfield in our feature game on Today FM.

Manchester City remain the favourites to retain the title, after their 100 point haul in 2017/18, but if they are to be given a serious challenge, Liverpool look very well placed to do so.

After opening their wallet to bring in Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker, Naby Keita, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri in 2018, it's reasonable to think that Jurgen Klopp has a squad capable of challenging or the title.

"If you look at the quality of the players they've signed since January, even a blind man on a galloping horse would say Liverpool."@MTLawrenson has no doubts about who the biggest challengers are to Man City this season. @SkySportsPL pic.twitter.com/eAAognPeDD — Today FM Sport (@todayfmsport) August 13, 2018

They started the season with a 4-0 win against West Ham yesterday, as they begin a 29th season since they lifted the last of their 18 league titles.

In the first Boot Room of the new season, John Duggan spoke to Republic of Ireland and Liverpool legend Ronnie Whelan about why it's taken the Reds so long to get their hands on the trophy, and whether or not this team under Jurgen Klopp can end the wait.

LISTEN IN FULL BELOW: