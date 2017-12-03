After winning the Championship title with a record 105 points in 2005/06, Reading took the Premier League by storm in their debut season.

Led by Steve Coppell, the Royals began their season coming from two down to beat Middlesbrough 3-2, eventually finishing the campaign 8th in the table.

There were memorable moments along the way. A 6-0 win against West Ham on New Years Day was the cherry on top, after battling draws against both Man United and Chelsea, and a 3-1 victory against Spurs.

It was a season part-inspired by Ireland. Kevin Doyle scored 13 times in the league, with a young Shane Long featuring regularly off the bench.

On the wing was Waterford's Stephen Hunt, and the former Republic of Ireland International dropped into Premier League Live with Sky Sports on Today FM to tell us all about that breakthrough year of his career on The Boot Room.

Philip Egan looks back with Hunt on his move from Brentford to the Royals in 2005, the record-breaking season that followed, and a debut Premier League campaign to remember.

LISTEN BACK IN FULL BELOW: