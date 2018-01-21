This week on Premier League Live with Sky Sports, we were at Turf Moor, as Manchester United ground out a 1-0 win against Burnley to remain second in the table.

As usual, The Boot Room closed out the show, with this week's guest being former Republic of Ireland international Stephen McPhail.

Stephen sat down with Philip Egan to talk through his years at Leeds United, which saw the club reach the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2001 under David O'Leary, before financial difficulties led to a dramatic fall into the third tier of football in England.

Now Sporting Director at Shamrock Rovers, McPhail told us all about moving to Leeds as a 15-year-old, his highs and lows at Elland Road, and his hopes for the future in Tallaght.