Premier League Live with Sky Sports returned after the international break, with Chelsea and Leicester City playing out a scoreless draw, despite a breathless 90 minutes of football.

After the game, we welcomed League of Ireland legend Stuart Byrne into The Boot Room, to look back on one Irish football's most memorable modern occasions.

Byrne was part of the famous Shelbourne team of 2004, who went within one game of a place in the Champions League group stages, giving one of Europe's top sides an almighty rattle.

Led by Pat Fenlon, Shels pulled off dramatic comebacks against KR Reykjavík and Hadjuk Split in the early rounds, before being drawn to play Deportivo La Coruna in the final qualifier, the Spanish side having played in the semi finals of the competition just a few months earlier.

Byrne sat down with Philip Egan to look back on a memorable summer, that Dave Rogers special, and having to do a man-marking job on Juan Carlos Valeron.

