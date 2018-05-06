The end of another Premier League season is almost upon us!

Next Sunday, you can join Philip Egan for the 34th and final Premier League Live with Sky Sports of the season on Today FM, as we bring the curtain down on 2017/18.

Throughout the last 10 months, we’ve also taken some brilliant trips down memory lane in The Boot Room, sitting down with various players and managers to talk about some of the great games they’ve been involved in, the goals they’ve scored and the trophies they’ve won and lost.

We’ve spoken to Premier League legends; Robbie Fowler joined us to talk about his first Liverpool goal, Ray Parlour was in studio to remember the Arsenal invincibles, and Bryan Robson told us about ending Man United’s title drought in 1993.

Irish football royalty like John Giles, Shay Given, Ray Houghton and Niall Quinn paid us a visit, as did a host of former International stars like Kevin Kilbane, Keith Andrews, and Jason McAteer.

We linked up with some League of Ireland favourites, and explored some of the most compelling modern stories from the domestic game. Stuey Byrne told us all about man-marking Juan Valeron against Deportivo on Shelbourne’s incredible Champions League journey in 2004. Conan Byrne looked back on St Pat’s ending their long wait for cup success in 2014. Alan Matthews spoke about bringing Longford Town to a two-in-a-row in the FAI Cup, while we also sat down with Liam Buckley, Stephen O’Donnell and Alan Keane.

And now, with the Boot Room finished for the season, we’ve decided to put them all together, to create a very special box-set of footballing memories.

Stick on the kettle, pop the headphones in, and listen back to every Boot Room interview from the season below!

Jason McAteer – My first Irish cap

Robbie Fowler – My first Liverpool goal

Shay Given – My first Irish cap

Niall Quinn – My first Irish cap

Brian Kerr – The 1998 under 20 World Championships

Kevin Kilbane – The 2002 World Cup qualifying campaign

Paddy Mulligan – The 1978 World Cup qualifying campaign

Stephen Elliott – My breakthrough at Sunderland

John Giles – Winning the First Division title with Leeds

Kevin Kilbane – Everton’s fourth place finish in 2004-05

Conan Byrne – The 2014 FAI Cup final

Ray Parlour – Arsenal’s Invincibles

Eoin Hand – My life in football

Stephen Hunt – Reading’s debut Premier League season

Jason McAteer – THAT goal against Holland

Shay Given – My Newcastle years

Brian Kerr – Managing the Faroe Islands

Stuey Byrne – Shelbourne v Deportivo in 2004

Stephen McPhail – The rise and fall of Leeds

Alan Matthews – Longford Town’s Cup specialists

Liam Buckley – Forging a playing career abroad

Keith Andrews – My Premier League years

Stephen O’Donnell – My youth years at Arsenal

Graeme Souness – Managing Galatasaray

Alan Keane – Sligo Rovers’ glory years

Matt Holland – My World Cup goal against Cameroon

Bryan Robson – Manchester United’s Premier League breakthrough

Alan McLoughlin – The goal that sent Ireland to the 1994 World Cup

Mark Lawrenson – Liverpool v Roma in the 1984 European Cup final

Ray Houghton – My Euro 88 goal against England, 30 years on