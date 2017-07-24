So the sun has set on the Wexican summer. Waterford advance to the last 4 of the All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship with a workmanlike display on Leeside.

Who'd be a manager? Pressure from supporters to deliver honours and consistent querying about your methods in the aftermath of every match.

That will all be forgotten if Liam goes to any one of the remaining counties.

So the All Ireland Champions (for how long more?) Tipp will face Galway once again on August 6th while Cork will take on Waterford a week later.

Waterford boss Derek McGrath doubts that their semi final opponents will have sleepless nights about facing the Deise but in the aftermath of that win over Wexford he's also been speaking about why he hates golf and unwinding with a burger in Rockin Joe's in Waterford!

Meanwhile Davy's had a go at pundits, system criticisers and naysayers. Plus he's taking a time out before deciding to commit for another season in the south east