UEFA have confirmed the fixture dates for the inaugural UEFA Nations League following today's draw in the Swiss town of Lausanne.

The Republic of Ireland have been drawn in Group B4 and will face familiar foes in Denmark and Wales, who will face their first competitive tournament under new boss Ryan Giggs.

The Green Army will be on the march into Cardiff for the first tie when Wales welcome the Boys in Green on Thursday, September 6.

Next up for Martin O'Neill's men is the back-to-back home clashes with Denmark on Saturday, September 13 and the Welsh on Tuesday, September 16.

The group wraps up on Monday, November 19 with the trip to face the Danes in Copenhagen. All of Ireland's games kick-off at 7:45 Irish time.

The winner of Group B4 will be promoted to League A. Also, the four top ranked teams in League B, who haven't qualified for Euro 2020 through the qualifiers, will go into a play-off in March 2020. The winner of that play-off will qualify for the Euro 2020 tournament.

Irish supporters will already be planning their trips to Cardiff and Copenhagen and there are reasonably priced flights to be had right now.

A return flight to Cardiff, based on an overnight trip leaving Dublin on the morning of the game, can be booked for €111 at the time of writing while there is a return flight to Copenhagen available, which departs on the afternoon of the game, for €113.