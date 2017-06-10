After stewing on defeat for three days, the Lions are back on track.

A 12-3 scoreline may look like a scrappy escape for a warm-up match, but taken on its merits it's a win which will give huge confidence to Warren Gatland's side.

Boasting a tight-five made up entirely of All Blacks, the Crusaders were always expected to make this a close game. And given the midweek defeat to the Blues, some even thought they were favourites.

But with Gatland opting to pick a team which looked close to the first test side, we've been given an idea of what this group are now capable of.

Up front, they have a serious weapon. In the last two games the scrum has been dominant against the very players they're likely to be facing in the tests. Choosing between Vunipola or McGrath at loosehead and Cole or Furlong on the tight side is bound to be a selection which will give Gatland a headache.

The lineout was also impressive, and just as it was in the final Six Nations game against England, Peter O'Mahony's presence was invaluable in the lineout.

After an excellent Lions exit from their 22, O'Mahony goes ahead and does this.



Penalty follows off next phase. Three points.



Brilliant.

Sean O'Brien played his first game since early April, and it was arguably the Leinster man's finest performance of the season. Taulupe Faletau starred once again in between the pair, and on current form looks like the test 8 in waiting.

They may have been held tryless, but there were marked signs of improvement in the backline. Conor Murray looked back to his best, with his kicking putting the Crusaders back three under constant pressure. Johnny Sexton was an early arrival for the injured Jonathan Davies, and it gave us the first opportunity to test out his 10/12 partnership with Owen Farrell, with the combination impressing. The full review will show they probably lipped on on a few putts close to the tryline, but the signs are that they're getting there. Improving the basics was the first step today.

Defensively, it was a huge shift for the players, with the Crusaders held scoreless for the first time in 38 games. They'll be needing a similar shift and even more if they're to do damage to the All Blacks, but it seems like the New Zealand public may just sit up and take note now.