West Brom v Tottenham

It's the penultimate weekend of the Premier League season and there are still a few matters to be decided. Tottenham know a win at the Hawthorns could secure a top four finish in the league for a third year in a row, depending on what happens between Chelsea and Liverpool on Sunday. It's another season for Spurs without silverware but they'll be back in the Champions League next season which was the aim as they prepare to start life in the redeveloped White Hart Lane. Harry Kane scored against Watford last Monday to move within four league goals of top scorer Mohamed Salah so the England international will be looking to close the gap.

West Brom have been resigned to relegation over the last few weeks but the Baggies aren't going down without a fight since Darren Moore took over as caretaker manager. Moore has two wins and two draws since the departure of Alan Pardew, who could only manage one league win all season. West Brom have gone back to basics in recent weeks because that's the style best suited to the squad of players. The players obviously enjoy playing under Moore so we'll see plenty of effort on show at the Hawthorns tomorrow but Tottenham's quality points towards an away win.

Ian Beach and Brian Kerr will be in the commentary box at the Hawthorns and Mark Lawrenson will join to reflect on the week's Champions League action, look at the relegation battle and the race for promotion in the Championship.

We'll also be looking back on some of our favourite moments from the Boot Room this season. We'll hear from Keith Andrews, Alan Keane, Brian Kerr, Stuey Byrne, Matt Holland and Alan McLoughlin.

Premier League Live with Sky Sports on Today FM from 2-6pm.