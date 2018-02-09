The United States are returning to Dublin this summer to take on the Republic of Ireland in an international friendly. The game, which will be played at the Aviva Stadium, June 2, comes three-and-half-years after the last time the sides met there and is the tenth time they have met.

The FAI have confirmed that the game will be included in the 2017/18 FAI Season Ticket package along with the November 15 friendly at home to Northern Ireland.

The USA are currently 25th in the FIFA World Rankings and lost the last meeting 4-1 with the Irish goals scored by Anthony Pilkington, James McClean and Robbie Brady twice.

The game will be played five days after the Boys in Green take on France in Paris and is the final warm-up for the UEFA Nations League, which kicks off on September 6 away to Wales.

Meanwhile Irish midfielder Harry Arter has been told by club boss Eddie Howe that he has to show some effort to win his place back in the Bournemouth team. Since the beginning of December, Arter's only played in four games for the Cherries and one of those was the FA Cup replay against Wigan.

"It's Harry's job to try and get in that team so I think that's how it should work," said Howe who would not entertain any talk of the player leaving the club. "Well Harry signed a four-year contract in the summer. I think that showed our faith in the player, and what we think of him. From my perspective, that contract runs for four years."