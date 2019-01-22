When you work in sports journalism, some people can be of the view that you should know everything about every sport around the world along with the latest score from the cricket in Bangladesh.

The arrival of the internet as a major communications medium has not only improved the lot of minority sports, providing them with a means of keeping their fans in the loop, for mainstream media it's also something that can provide instant backround on sports personalities that have just arrived into the international spotlight.

Take the case of Stefanos Tsitsipas. He's from Athens and he's regarded as one of the hottest properties in tennis right now.

Annoyingly he wasnt even born when I started broadcasting on Today FM.

Stefanos beat Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in four sets to continue his superb run in Melbourne and reach the Australian Open mens semi-finals.

At 20 years and 168 days, Tsitsipas is the youngest man to reach the last four of a Grand Slam since Novak Djokovic at the 2007 US Open.

The Greek 14th seed won 7-5 4-6 6-4 7-6 (7-2) in three hours and 15 minutes.

He may have been on the radar of hardcore tennis fans, but up until this week I must admit I'd never heard of him.

Twitter trolls will say that comes as no surprise, arguing I know nothing anyway, but thankfully that's what the internet is for.

Researching his backround to put context on his success for the listeners to the Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show I discovered that the greek youngster's a major fan of youtube revealing he uses the social platform to analyse his opponents.

Stefanos also likes to do a video package on locations he visits to occupy his mind when he's not on the tennis court.

There might be a job as a vlogger at offtheball.com for him if he gives up the tennis but he will have to up his video production game in order to land a few big bucks based on this recent vlog.

His audio is out of synch, a lot of the footage is over exposed and the editing would make you feel like you were on a turbulent airplane journey.

Thankfully for him, unlike his video production skills, his tennis is top notch and making the last 4 in Melbourne suggests great times ahead for him, given that of all people Roger Federer fell to the youngsters talents.

Heres how he made the last 4.

A win in the mens final at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena means he could employ a full time professional cameraman because it's likely sponsors would be queueing up to sign him as a brand ambassador.

Watch this space!