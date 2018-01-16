It appears Simon Mignolet is looking to get out of Liverpool after being left on the bench for the 4-3 win over Manchester City on Sunday. Jurgen Klopp opted for Loris Karius, who incidentally was criticised for allowing City winger Leroy Sane to beat him at his near post. Mignolet hasn't played since the New Year's Day win at Burnley but it wouldn't be a surprise if he was back in goal soon enough. Klopp doesn't have a definitive number one and if Liverpool want to continue to improve under Klopp, they need a dependable goalkeeper.

Mignolet has been at the club since 2013 and I still remember when he was brought in, I genuinely believed he was signed as backup to Pepe Reina. Under Brendan Rodgers in the 2013/14 season, Liverpool went agonisingly close to winning a first league title since 1990. However they came up short and if they had a better goalkeeper that season, there could have been a different outcome. I think back to Liverpool's last two games of 2013 and how they came away from Manchester City and Chelsea with no points despite taking the lead in both games. Mignolet could have done a lot better to prevent the winning goal in both games but he was unable to keep out efforts from Alvaro Negredo and Samuel Eto'o.

Jurgen Klopp has done the hard part of getting his team to score goals and only leaders Manchester City have scored more in the Premier League this season. The Liverpool manager has spent big money on Virgil van Dijk and Naby Keita so now his next priority should be to get a quality goalkeeper. Mignolet has had five years to prove himself at Anfield so I think it's too late for him to change the mind of the many doubters.

Karius has had a lot less opportunities but the 24 year old could be Klopp's number one between now and the end of the season. The former Mainz keeper has played all the group games in the Champions League so it would be no harm to give him a run in the team before the last 16 tie with Porto next month. It can't be good for both keepers to be in and out of the team but Klopp wouldn't have to do it if he had a safe pair of hands to rely on.

You only have to look at Manchester City to see what an upgrade can do for a team. Ederson did make a mistake for the fourth Liverpool goal on Sunday but the Brazilian has been pivotal in City's improvement this season. Claudio Bravo plays the cup games for Pep Guardiola's side and there have been a few nervy moments with the Chilean in goal. Liverpool have been linked with Roma's Alisson, the man keeping Ederson out of the Brazilian national team. They need to do whatever it takes to sign a dependable goalkeeper because Mignolet and Karius are a long way off the best in the Premier League.