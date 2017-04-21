Rassie Erasmus has denied Conor Murray has suffered a significant setback in his recovery from the injury which has ruled him out of Munster's Champions Cup semi final against Saracens at the Aviva Stadium.

The 27 year old has been sidelined with what has been described a shoulder stinger injury since Ireland's Six Nations defeat to Wales in March.

Murray was selected for the Lions' Tour to New Zealand earlier this week, but coach Warren Gatland said he was facing a race against time to be fit.

Gatland suggested Murray's injury had been hit with a setback a couple of weeks ago, but Erasmus denies it is anything specific.

Duncan Williams will wear the number 9 shirt against Saracens at the Aviva Stadium, but Erasmus has decided not to name a back up scrum half on the bench.

Ian Keatley will take on the duties if required.

The Munster coach admits that is a risk.