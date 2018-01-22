Leinster head coach Leo Cullen believes Saracens will be the best side they’ve face this season in any competition.

The Blues have been drawn against the English side for the quarter-final of the Champions Cup.

They'll have home advantage for that game on Easter weekend at the Aviva Stadium.

The Blues secured their spot in the quarter-finals after winning all six of their pool games; they signed off their campaign with a 23-14 win at Montpellier last Saturday.

The Premiership side sneaked into the last eight by beating Northampton 62-14 to arrive as the third best runners-up.

Speaking after the line-up for the quarter-finals was confirmed, Cullen said: “Our focus all along was to just get out of our pool given that we were drawn against three teams at the top of their respective domestic competitions.

“The players and the back room staff have worked incredibly hard to achieve that goal and to achieve the home Quarter-Final in the Aviva Stadium on Easter weekend.

“The challenge doesn't get any easier against a Saracens team looking for three Champion Cup titles in a row.

“They're well coached under Mark McCall and have an array of English and foreign talent at their disposal and they're showing good form in Europe and in the Premiership.

“They're the top try scorers in both competitions so we're under no illusions as to the task ahead.

“It's a while away yet but great to know who we have and we can start planning.

“It's a challenge that we very much look forward to and I know the Leinster supporters will respond in kind to make it a brilliant occasion at the Aviva.”