FanZone (normally the city centre venue Hangar) has a very special evening for Liverpool fans this coming Wednesday.

Two late goals has meant it's still all to play for in Rome, so FanZone is welcoming 500+ die hard Reds fans into the venue to sing and chant for the 2nd leg of the Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg between Liverpool and Roma.

With a 20 foot projector, state of the art sound and a complimentary drink on arrival– guests will also be joined by Ireand and Liverpool legend Jason McAteer for a meet and greet prematch and a Q+A at half time hosted by Stephen Cahill.

To get an idea of the atmosphere, the video below, from when Sky Sports popped in during the Euros is exactly what you can expect!

Tickets are available from Eventbrite for €15. Everyone in attendance will receive a complimentary drink on arrival and all are encouraged to arrive as early as possible to have a chat with Jason.