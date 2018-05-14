I pulled a classic Shauna move when I signed up for the VHI Women’s Mini Marathon, thinking to myself ‘Yes, that’s months away, I’ll train my arse off, I’ll lose three stone and I’ll run the thing.

I call this wishful thinking. Extreme wishful thinking. Deluded thinking.

The big day is fast approaching and if, like me, you’ve put the training on the long finger, don’t worry. We’re okay, we can do this.

Lots of people love a good run, they swear by it. And, by all accounts, it’s great for the head, great for the body and a fantastic way to spend 40 minutes.

However, the bug hasn’t quite bitten me yet. In fact, my relationship with athletics never really got past first base. First base being the 100m dash on Sports Day 1998 obviously.

I’ve started and restarted the Couch to 5k app so many times that I have developed a repetitive strain injury. If I can be completely honest, I have never broken beyond the five minute mark and the last time I sprinted, I was running for the 15a. (I missed it)

If this sounds familiar to you, welcome to the ‘Good Intentions Club’. I’m the Chair Person and the mantra is ‘We mean well but....’

One thing I know for sure is that the VHI Women’s Mini Marathon is not about parading around in your lycra and bragging about running five miles in thirty minutes. I can think of a few things I can do in 30 minutes and let me tell you, running five miles is not one.

The Mini Marathon is not about showing off and trying to beat your friends. It’s a gorgeous afternoon, spent meeting new people, chatting to the lovely lady that you end up panting beside at the six mile mark and it’s about spurring each other on. The atmosphere is so friendly, it’s the best day and I’m already looking forward to it.

As you may have gathered, I’m not in the best shape but that doesn’t matter a jot at the VHI Women’s Mini Marathon. Women of all ages, of all shapes and sizes and all fitness levels will take to the streets of Dublin and smile as they pass the finish line, wearing their medal with pride, as they skull a big icy pint of water.

So, if like me you’ve done little to no training and are between two minds about signing up, I would strongly encourage you to get involved. Honestly, if I can do it, anyone can and I really mean that!

Start today by heading out for a quick ramble, whenever you have half an hour to yourself and just go from there. Don’t go wild and walk for 12 miles straight away, you’ll be in a jocker.

Check out Today FM's Mini Marathon Playlist which will help to keep you going and push you on towards that finish line!

You’ve got plenty of time to prepare yourself for the day. Just prepare yourself - you are not going to win in, you’re not going to beat any records but you will be able to complete it and you’ll be able to enjoy the day and everything that goes with it.

If you haven't signed up yet, and you'd love to take part on the day it's not too late! Register here, you won't regret it!