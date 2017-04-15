Until now, Billericay Town may have been best known from the BBC comedy Gavin and Stacey, but in the last few days those Essex Boys have been in the news for an even funnier reason.

The Ryman League outfit were 8-3 winners against Tonbridge Angels on Wednesday night in the Isthmian League Cup Final, but it's the scenes from their dressing room before the game that are grabbing our attention.

Their manager (and owner) Keith Tamplin thought his players just didn't look up for it, so decided the best way to psyche them up was to gather them around, and sing a rousing rendition of R Kelly's The World's Greatest.

Part of the Billericay dressing room choir are two former Premier League stars, no less. Jamie O'Hara belted the song out like it was his national anthem, while Paul Konchesky stared at the ground, as he did his best not to cringe.

Former Republic of Ireland international Gary Breen also joined us on the line from Selhurst Park, and it prompted him to recall how big a part music played in the Irish dressing room. Joxer was a big hit!

As well as that, our two other stories brought us to Scotland, where we had one of the fastest goals of all time scored in the Scottish Super League First Division, and a small team from Aberdeen who lost a football into a local river, before it was eventually found washed up on the northern coast of Norway, more than 1,000 miles away, far enough that even the Proclaimers won't be collecting it.