eir sport have announced their decision to screen three live games from this year's Lidl National Football league, the first time that regular fixtures from the national women's national league have been broadcast live.

All three matches will feature reigning All-Ireland champions Dublin in the their double headers with the men's Allianz League matches.

eir sport’s coverage of the Lidl Division 1 encounters between Mayo and Dublin on February 24 and Dublin versus Kerry on March 3 will be followed by the equivalent clash from the Allianz Leagues with the Dublin men’s team making the trip to Castlebar before entertaining Kerry at Croke Park on the following weekend.

The action gets underway on Saturday, February 10 as Dublin face off against old rivals Cork in a repeat of the All-Ireland Ladies Football Finals of 2014, 2015 and 2016. That's followed by the men's meeting with Donegal.

"We are delighted that eir sport are screening these high-profile fixtures," commented LGFA CEO Helen O'Rourke at today's launch. "Behind the scenes, we have worked incredibly hard to ensure 'double-headers' alongside our male counterparts, which will enable our players to showcase their talents at top-quality venues such as Croke Park and Elvery's MacHale Park."

Glen Killane, Managing Director of eir TV and sport added, “We are absolutely thrilled to add these outstanding fixtures from the Lidl Ladies National League to the overall GAA content offering available on eir sport. We have seen the incredible heights Ladies Football has soared to over the past number of years, and the appetite there is amongst GAA lovers to follow the action which means there is a responsibility on us to deliver that content."

Full List of Fixtures from the Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 live on eir sport