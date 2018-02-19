Katie Taylor will have the chance to become the unified lightweight women's boxing champion on April 28th.

It's been confirmed that the former Olympic gold medalist's next bout will be against reigning IBF champion Victoria Bustos at New York's Barclays Centre on the under-card of Daniel Jacobs versus Maciej Sulecki.

29-year-old Argentinian Bustos has held her belt since 2013 while it'll be Taylor's second defence of her WBA crown.

It also brings to an end speculation that Taylor could fight in Dublin this spring.

Taylor came through a bruising title defence against Jessica McCaskill in December INPHO/James Crombie

Taylor says unifying the lightweight division is "very important" to her.

"Last year was great but I’m not really one for looking back and it’s all about the next challenge.

"I believe that winning my first world title as a pro is just the start of it, I want to fight all the other champions and unify the Lightweight division.

"Bustos is one of the longest reigning champions in women’s boxing so I’m expecting a very tough fight.

"I’ve been back in training camp in Connecticut since the beginning of the month so the hard work has started and I’m excited to have the chance to win another World title.

"I got a great reception when I fought there last year so I’m really looking forward to boxing there again. It's a unification fight and the Barclays Center is a fitting venue for a big fight like that."