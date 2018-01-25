The times, dates and venues for the quarter finals of the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup have been confirmed. Munster's quarter final against Toulon will be played at Thomond Park on Saturday, March 31 at 3.15. Leinster are in last eight action on Sunday April 1st, when they welcome defending champions Saracens to the Aviva Stadium for a 3.30 kick off.

The all French meeting of Clermont Auvergne and Racing 92 will be played at Stade Marcel-Michelin on the Sunday (1.00 kick off). The first of the Champions Cup quarter finals takes place on Friday, March 30 between Scarlets and La Rochelle at Parc y Scarlets (5.30).

In the Challenge Cup, Connacht will host Gloucester at the Sportsground on Saturday March 31st from 1.00.