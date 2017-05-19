All-Ireland champions Tipperary have made three changes for Sunday's Munster hurling quarter final against Cork in Thurles.

After the Allianz League final defeat to Galway, manager Michael Ryan brings John O'Keefe in at corner back for the injured Michael Cahill, who misses out with a hamstring problem.

Seamus Callanan is fit to start after overcoming a broken hand, he comes in for Steven O'Brien, while Sean Curran replaces the suspended Jason Forde.

Patrick "Bonner" Maher has also missed out on a starting role, having picked up a hamstring injury while on club duty recently.

Sunday's side contains 13 members of Tipp's All-Ireland final winning line-up from last September.

Meanwhile Cork boss Kieran Kingston has given five players their first championship starts for the game in Thurles.

Mark Coleman and Shane Kingston both start, having featured off the bench before, while Colm Spillane, Darragh Fitzgibbon and Luke Meade all get their first taste of championship action.

Tipperary

1. Darren Gleeson - Portroe

2. Cathal Barrett - Holycross-Ballycahill

3. James Barry - Upperchurch-Drombane

4. John O’Keeffe - Clonoulty-Rossmore

5. Seamus Kennedy - St. Mary's

6. Ronan Maher - Thurles Sarsfields

7. Padraic Maher (Capt.) - Thurles Sarsfields

8. Brendan Maher - Borris-Ileigh

9. Michael Breen - Ballina

10. Dan McCormack - Borris-Ileigh

11. Sean Curran - Mullinahone

12. Noel McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney

13. John O'Dwyer - Killenaule

14. Seamus Callanan - Drom & Inch

15. John McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney

Cork

1. Anthony Nash - Kanturk

2. Stephen McDonnell - Glen Rovers (Captain)

3. Damian Cahalane - St Finbarr's

4. Colm Spillane - Castlelyons

5. Christopher Joyce - Na Piarsaigh

6. Mark Ellis - Millstreet

7. Mark Coleman - Blarney

8. Bill Cooper - Youghal

9. Darragh Fitzgibbon - Charleville

10. Seamus Harnedy - St Ita's

11. Conor Lehane - Midleton

12. Shane Kingston - Douglas

13. Alan Cadogan - Douglas

14. Patrick Horgan - Glen Rovers

15. Luke Meade - Newcestown