Tipperary selector Shane Stapleton is recovering in hospital after being hurt during their Allianz League game with Clare.

An incident in the second half of the clash saw Stapleton knocked to the ground by Clare's Jamie Malone.

The Clare forward saw red after the clash despite the collision appearing to be a complete accident.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Tipp selector Shane Stapleton will be kept overnight in hospital for observation. Our thanks to both Tipperary & Clare backroom medical teams for their prompt treatment to Shane in what were difficult circumstances while play was ongoing. Best wishes to him for a speedy recovery.</p>— Tipperary GAA (@TipperaryGAA) <a href="https://twitter.com/TipperaryGAA/status/962794183080796165?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 11, 2018</a></blockquote>

<script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Jamie Malone RED CARDED for what seemed like a very accidental collision with a member of the Tipp management. Malone immediately apologised but linesman made call.</p>— Lauren Guilfoyle (@LaurenGuilfoyle) <a href="https://twitter.com/LaurenGuilfoyle/status/962704706580762624?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 11, 2018</a></blockquote>

<script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Malone was trying to keep the ball from going out of play when he careened into the Tipp selector on the sideline.

Stapleton hit his head off the concrete when he fell backwards. The Tipperary selector was able to get back up to his feet but he was taken away in an ambulance after becoming unwell.

The sides could not be separated at full-time as the game ended in a 0-11 points apiece draw.

Tipperary officials issued an update on Stapleton on Sunday evening: "Tipp selector Shane Stapleton will be kept overnight in hospital for observation.

"Our thanks to both Tipperary and Clare backroom medical teams for their prompt treatment to Shane in what were difficult circumstances while play was ongoing.

"Best wishes to him for a speedy recovery."