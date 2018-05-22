Michael Ryan’s much publicised self imposed media ban has come to a premature end.

The Tipperary hurling manager has announced in a media interview that he will speak to the media after games.

He courted controversy by declining to fulfil post match media obligations after they slumped to a 1-23 to 2-14 Munster SHC loss to Limerick last weekend.

Ryan explained his decision in an interview with Tipp FM: “We're very disappointed with the performance levels we brought on Sunday. They weren’t good enough really.

“I just want to reference the reason why I didn't speak to the media on Sunday immediately after the match, that was a decision we had taken prior to the campaign and we took that decision in the light of the fact that we were facing four Sundays in a row and what we don't do is factor in that we're going to lose a match.

“We're always very positive about our upcoming games but in the aftermath of the match, and after a loss, we should have reviewed that and I will be speaking to the media if they want to speak to me after the game."

