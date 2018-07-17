Toby Alderweireld says being left out of the Tottenham team last season has made him consider his future at the club amid claims his treatment was "unjustified".

The Belgian is in the final year of his current contract and reports in his native country suggest he is set to leave the club before that deal expires.

Alderweireld didn’t address the speculation during the World Cup but seemed eager to clear up reports surrounding his future

"I was very focused on this tournament, I wanted to prove something to me, show that the period before the tournament in which I, for whatever reason, did not play, it was unjustified.

"I wanted to show that I'm still Toby, same as in November."

Injury hampered the defender's progress last season and the Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino opted to keep faith with Jan Vertonghen and Davinson Sanchez as his first choice pairing at centre-back.

Alderweireld was not committal when asked where he saw his future: "I really know nothing," he said. "In my head, I'm just going back to Tottenham. We'll see."