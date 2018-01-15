Irish legend Tommy Bowe is to retire from rugby at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old will bring an end to a glittering career, which saw him win 69 Irish caps, two Six Nations titles, and win five test caps for the British and Irish Lions in 2009 and 2013.

The Ulster winger will be remembered most fondly with his performances for Ireland in the 2009 Six Nations Grand Slam winning season, capped off with his try in the title-clinching win against Wales in Cardiff.

The Monaghan man has struggled for a consistent run of fitness since suffering a knee ligament injury in the 2015 World Cup quarter final against Argentina, playing just twice for Ireland in that time.

He took to Twitter to announce his retirement this evening, with the province also confirming his decision to step away from the game.

I’ve spent most of my career in Belfast,

At first George said I wasn’t very fast,

I eventually found my gears,

Had some incredible years,

But it’s time to tell you - this is my last! pic.twitter.com/KZa8Rwk4G1 — Tommy Bowe (@TommyBowe14) January 15, 2018

Bowe made his Irish debut in 2004 as a 20-year-old, scoring a try in a 55-6 rout against the USA. He’d go on to add 29 more, leaving him second in the country’s try-scoring list behind Brian O’Driscoll.

He also spent four years with the Ospreys in between his two spells at his home province, winning two Pro 12 titles.