Both the men's and women's French Open champions will take on Ukranian opposition in the opening round at Roland Garros this year.

Spaniard Rafa Nadal starts his title defence and the quest for an 11th title on the clay courts of Paris against Alexandr Dolgopolov.

Latvian women's champion Jelena Ostapenko, seeded fifth, begins against Ukraine's Kateryna Kozlova.

Three-time women's champion Serena Williams plays in a Grand Slam event for the first time since giving birth and is unseeded.

The American will play Kristyna Pliskova from the Czech Republic in the first round.

Former world number one Williams, now ranked 453rd, has played just four tour matches since returning and is seeking a 24th Grand Slam title.

Top women's seed and world number one Simona Halep has been drawn against Alison Riske, second seed Caroline Wozniacki faces Danielle Collins, Garbine Muguruza seeded third will take on Svetlana Kuznetsova while it's fourth seed Elina Svitolina against Ajla Tomljanovic.

Back to the men's draw and former world number one Novak Djokovic has been handed a tough draw if he gets past the qualifier he is due to take on in his opener.

The Serb is seeded 20th after struggling with an elbow injury in recent months and his path to a potential final could see him meet the likes of Aussie Nick Kyrgios and in the semis, second seed Alexander Zverev.

The German will go up against Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis in the first round.

Third seed Marin Cilic opens up against Aussie James Duckworth, fourth seed Grigor Dimitrov will face Serb Viktor Troicki and fifth seed Juan Martin del Potro takes on home favourite Nicolas Mahut.

The tournament gets underway on Sunday.