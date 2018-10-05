Tottenham return to Wembley just days after losing to Barcelona in the Champions League. Spurs are without a win in four consecutive home matches in all competitions for the first time since 2011 but Mauricio Pochettino's side do have a chance to win three league games in a row. Another three points would give Spurs 18 points, equalling their best Premier League tally after eight matches.

Spurs will be without Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen once again but Cardiff are still waiting for a first win on their return to the Premier League. Neil Warnock's side will provide a much different test than Barca but it's a game Spurs will be expected to win. Spurs will be the fifth club of last season's top seven that Cardiff have faced in their opening eight matches so it should get easier but they may have to wait until after the international break before that happens.

Tottenham and Cardiff will be the commentary game on Premier League Live with Sky Sports which gets underway at 2.00 on Today FM. Dave McIntyre and Gary Breen will be in the commentary box at Wembley and former Liverpool manager Roy Evans will be this week's guest in the Boot Room. Roy will be talking about the current crop at Liverpool as well as looking back on his time in charge from 1994-98.

