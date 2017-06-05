The world of football was stunned and saddened this evening, after it was announced that former Newcastle United midfielder Cheick Tiote has died at the age of 30.

The Ivory Coast international collapsed while training with his Beijing based club, with his agent Emanuele Palladino confirming he had passed away this evening.

In a brief statement, Palladino said:

"It is with deep sadness that I confirm that my client Cheik Tiote sadly passed away earlier today after collapsing in training with his club Beijing Enterprises.

"We cannot say any more at the moment and we request that his family's privacy be respected at this difficult time.

"We ask for all your prayers".

Tiote joined the Magpies in 2010, playing more than 150 times for the club before joining Chinese side Beijing Enterprises earlier this year.

Tiote made himself a cult hero at St James's Park when he scored a thunderous volley deep in injury time against Arsenal in 2011 to seal a 4-4 draw, after Newcastle had come from 4-0 down to save a point. It was the only goal he would ever score in a Newcastle shirt.

Remember this goal? Cheick Tiote was responsible for creating some iconic moments in the Premier League. Here's one. RIP Cheick Tiote pic.twitter.com/vOufp9YouZ — Sports Radio BrilaFM (@889BrilaFM) June 5, 2017

His former Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez has led the tributes to the Ivorian, saying: "In all the time that I have known him, he was a true professional, dedicated and above all, a great man."

Former teammates have also paid tribute to Tiote on social media.

Shocked & saddened to hear of the passing of Cheick Tioté, I pass on my condolences to his friends & family, way too young #ripcheickTiote 🙏 — Shay Given (@No1shaygiven) June 5, 2017

Gutted to hear the awful news about my former teammate Cheik Tiote today. Thoughts with his friends and family. — Stephen Harper (@steveharper37) June 5, 2017

Deeply sad to hear the news about Cheick.. One of my favourite teammates.. My thoughts are with his family. pic.twitter.com/FvS6TdDctP — Tim Krul (@TimKrul) June 5, 2017