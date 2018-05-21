The attempted assassination of a former Russian spy could spell problems from Chelsea. The club's Russian owner Roman Abramovich is currently not allowed to enter the UK after his visa expired.

It comes rising tensions between Russia and the UK in the wake of the Salisbury spy poisoning. 23 Russian diplomats were expelled from the UK after Sergei Skripal and his daughter were left seriously ill after they were poisoned with a nerve agent in March.

Abramovich made his fortune in the oil industry before he purchased a controlling stake in control Chelsea in 2003. Since his arrival at the club they have won the Premier League title in 2004–05, 2005–06, 2009–10, 2014–15, 2016–17.

The Russian has an estimate worth of over €10bn and he was conspicuous in his absence from Saturday's FA Cup final where his Chelsea side defeated Manchester United.

The Financial Times report that Britain's Home Office refused to comment on the application for a new visa.

Speaking in the wake of attempt on the life of the former Russian double agent, British Prime Minister Theresa May said they would: “freeze Russian state assets wherever we have the evidence that they may be used to threaten the life or property of UK nationals or residents.”

In the speech delivered to Parliament back in March, she added: “There is no place for these people — or their money — in our country.”

Issues surrounding their owners visa are not the only problem being faced by Chelsea at the moment, a number of outlets are reporting that manager Antonio Conte is on the way out, with key players Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois set to leave too.