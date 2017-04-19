Do you like soccer? Do you like golf? How about combining both? It seems we are in the midst of a global sports phenomenon being revealed before our very eyes.

Footgolf is one of the fastest growing sports in Ireland and the world. It has already become one of the all-inclusive sports of our time, played by children and adults of all ages, abilities and backgrounds.

There's even an Irish Footgolf Association which aims to have 30 courses here in the next year or so.

Holland is widely credited as the founding nation of Footgolf in 2006.

Already there are 5 venues here two in Dublin and one each in Kildare, Galway and Mayo.

Now it's arrived in the Banner. Munster Footgolf is the brainchild of John "Lancer" Callinan.

His passion for the sport was apparant when I bumped into him on a trip to Limerick city. A corner back on the Meelick Junior A Clare Championship 2007 winning side, he has brought footgolf to the Banner County and with it a chance to enjoy one of the fastest growing games in Ireland right now.

The Hurlers Cross in Shannon is now host to 18 holes situated on undulating parkland surrounded by trees, fun and challenges alike and John is welcoming all comers.

'Footgolf, is exactly what it says on the tin, the combination of the games of football and golf into one. Similar to golf, competitors, start at a tee box and take the least amount of kicks to get their football into the hole. Par threes, fours and fives await footgolfers on the latest course to land on the Wild Atlantic Way. All you need to enjoy this combination of the beautiful games is a pair of astro turf shoes and a good kick.'

Great to see a new venture emerge from the embers of Ireland's economic downturn and best of luck to John and his staff in their endeavours.

In June, Munster Foot Golf will host the Clare Open, part of the Irish Foot Golf Association National Tour. See www.munsterfootgolf.com, or find them on facebook and twitter for more details and online bookings.

For sports nuts you might be interested in how it's played!