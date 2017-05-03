It might not be the news that rivals fans wanted to hear, but the Dubs will be purring this afternoon, after it was confirmed that Jim Gavin will remain in charge until the end of the 2019 championship.

Gavin's current deal had been set to run out at the end of this summer, but the Dublin County Board have confirmed he's extended that by a further two years.

The Round Towers Clondalkin man replaced Pat Gilroy at the end of 2012, before going on to win an Allianz League, Leinster championship and All-Ireland treble in his first season in charge.

And since then, the Dubs have pushed on even more, winning a further two All-Irelands in 2015 and 16, as well as three more Leinster and Allianz Football League titles.

Under Gavin, Dublin also went 36 games unbeaten in league and championship, breaking Kerry's 84-year-old record.

We are delighted to announce that Jim Gavin has agreed to a 2 year extension with the Dublin Senior Football team! #UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/dY4wSdqX5G — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) May 3, 2017

In a brief statement, the Dublin County Board expressed their delight at retaining Gavin for another two seasons.

"Jim and all of his backroom team have already contributed so much time & hard-work to the Dublin team and we thank them all for their continued efforts."

They'll begin the quest for three-in-a-row next month against either Carlow or Wexford in the Leinster quarter finals.