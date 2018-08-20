Tyrone's boycott of RTÉ will not be stopped in advance of the All Ireland football final.

The broadcaster has announced that the county has declined an invitation to take part in its All-Ireland football final coverage. The bad blood stems from an incident in 2011, in which Harte accused RTÉ of leaking a letter he sent to the organisation.

Harte was one of a number of inter county managers that signed a letter sent to the then director general of RTÉ Noel Curran. The contents noted the signatories’ displeasure at what they felt was a diminished role within RTÉ for a veteran radio sports reporter.

Later that summer Harte took offense to a programme he felt "acted in a most insensitive manner" following the murder of his daughter. During a segment mocking Harte the song ‘Pretty Little Girl from Omagh’ was played. The Tyrone boss escalated the dispute at this point by refusing to engage with the national broadcaster, his players and backroom team also followed suit citing:

“Inappropriate references to the fact that the Tyrone manager Mickey Harte was associated with the Dali Lama conference in Limerick and the choice of the song “Pretty Little Girl from Omagh” will give you an indication of the complete lack of sensitivity the presenter in question afforded the Harte family and Michaela’s husband John McAreavey, in what remains for them a very difficult time.”

An RTÉ statement released on Monday morning noted that the boycott would continue and that Tyrone would not be cooperating with RTE ahead of their date with Dublin: “Last week RTÉ Sport extended the same invitation to Tyrone GAA that it has to Dublin GAA, and all previous All Ireland finalists with regard to participation in RTÉ coverage across television, radio and digital platforms.

“This included pre-match, day of match at Croke Park, and post-match interviews.

“Tyrone GAA have informed RTÉ Sport that the Tyrone management and players do not wish to participate in any such media activity with RTE and we respect that decision.

“RTÉ Sport will now continue with its planning and preparation and we wish both Tyrone GAA and Dublin GAA the very best of luck in the final.