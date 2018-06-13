FIFA has awarded hosting rights to the 2026 World Cup to a joint bid from the US, Canada and Mexico.

Their bid beat off competition from Morocco in a vote of FIFA members in Moscow.

There were 200 votes cast, of those, 134 went for the USA, Mexico and Canada bid. 65 votes went to Morocco while Iran refused to vote for either bid. The FAI put their vote behind the winning bid.

The US soccer president Carlos Cordeiro told the FIFA Congress: "It's a bit emotional for us today.

"Thank you so, so very much for this incredible honour, thank you for entrusting us with the privilege of hosting the FIFA World Cup in 2026.

"The beautiful game transcends borders and cultures. Football today is the only victor.

"And in that spirit we wish all Russian hosts and all the teams competing here the very best of luck."